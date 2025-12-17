Bears' president announce team is expanding search for new stadium to NW Indiana

As the Chicago Bears' potential deal with Arlington Heights hits a roadblock, the team on Wednesday hinted at a possible move to Northwest Indiana.

In an open letter, President and CEO Kevin Warren said that the team is expanding their search and evaluating opportunities throughout the wider Chicagoland region, including Northwest Indiana.

"This is not about leverage. We spent years trying to build a new home in Cook County. We invested significant time and resources evaluating multiple sites and rationally decided on Arlington Heights. Our fans deserve a world-class stadium. Our players and coaches deserve a venue that matches the championship standard they strive for every day. With that in mind, our organization must keep every credible pathway open to deliver that future," the letter read.

Warren said they are not asking for state taxpayer dollars, but are still seeking a commitment to local infrastructure and reasonable property tax certainty. Despite seeking alternative locations for the new stadium, Warren said the team's commitment to Chicago will not change.

"The Bears have called Chicago home for more than a century. One certainty is that our commitment to this city will not change. We will continue to provide unwavering support to the community. We need to secure a world-class venue for our passionate fanbase and honor the energy you bring every week," the letter read.

Back in September, the Bears sent a letter to season ticket holders, saying they hoped to break ground on a new dome stadium in Arlington Heights soon, so they could bid to host a Super Bowl as early as 2031.

Reactions on Bears eyeing Northwest Indiana as potential stadium location

A spokesperson for Gov. JB Pritzker reacted to the team's expanded search outside of Illinois, saying, "Suggesting the Bears would move to Indiana is a startling slap in the face to all the beloved and loyal fans who have been rallying around the team during this strong season. The Governor's a Bears fan who has always wanted them to stay in Chicago. He has also said that ultimately they are a private business that makes their own decisions, but the Governor has also been clear that the bottom line for any private business development should not come at the full expense of taxpayers."

Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle also released a statement on the potential move.

"We're proud to have recently hosted a productive meeting between the State, City and County and the Bears. It was important for us to bring everyone to the table and have a conversation around making a serious commitment to keeping the Bears in Cook County and Illinois. We're shocked and disappointed that the Bears would discuss moving to Indiana at this time," the statement read.

While local leaders said they were disappointed in the team's search outside of Illinois, Indiana Gov. Mike Braun said he is ready to work with the Bears in building a new stadium in Northwest Indiana.

Braun, in a statement, said, "The Chicago Bears recognize Indiana's pro-business climate, and I am ready to work with them to build a new stadium in Northwest Indiana. This move would deliver a major economic boost, create jobs, and bring another premier NFL franchise to the Hoosier State. Let's get it done."

Back in May, the team shifted their focus back to Arlington Heights at the site of the former Arlington Racecourse after backing away from a stadium along the lakefront that would have required significant public funding of $2.4 billion.