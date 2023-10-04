Eberflus doesn't sweat job security as Bears try to break 14-game losing streak

CHICAGO (CBS) -- If Bears head coach Matt Eberflus' seat isn't hot, it may very well be preheating.

The team has lost 14 straight games and he has a 3-18 record since he took over. CBS 2's Matt Zahn had more on a coach and team desperate to get their first win of this season when they visit the Washington Commanders on Thursday.

Starting left guard Teven Jenkins went through a full practice and has "healed well" from his calf injury, according to Eberflus. The Bears have until 4 p.m. on Thursday to activate Jenkins off the injured reserve list.

Nate Davis returned to his starting right guard spot on Sunday and spoke for the first time about trying to play football as he dealt with a death in his family.

"There's no clear-cut answer to that," Davis said. "Everyone handles it differently. For me, it's just being able to talk to the guys, talk to my family and ... just taking it one day at a time because it's tough for sure."

Eberflus said he feels the support from the front office and isn't worried about his job security. The disastrous loss to Denver extended the Bears' franchise-record losing streak to 14 games and dropped Eberflus' record as a head coach to 3-18.

"I've been doing this 32 years," Eberflus said. "I understand the business, but I understand that to do it right, you gotta focus on your job, and you gotta focus right here, right now. So you can think about a lot of different things. That's gonna do nobody good, and you focus on your job, where your feet are right now. My sole focus is on Washington."

Starting safety Jaquan Brisker tweaked his hamstring in practice on Wednesday and he's questionable for Thursday night's game with fellow defensive backs Eddie Jackson and Jaylon Johnson already ruled out.