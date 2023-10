Matt Eberflus doesn't sweat job security as Bears try to break 14-game losing streak If Bears head coach Matt Eberflus' seat isn't hot, it may very well be preheating. The team has lost 14 straight games and he has a 3-18 record since he took over. CBS 2's Matt Zahn had more on a coach and team desperate to get their first win of this season when they visit the Washington Commanders on Thursday.