Bears defense prepares to face Packers in post-Aaron Rodgers era

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Bears safeties Eddie Jackson and Jaquan Brisker were both full go's at practice just a day after being limited.

CBS 2's Matt Zahn had the latest on a Bears team that's starting the season against a hated division rival, even though this season's Packers look a little different.

The Bears defense is getting ready for what's a new era in this Packers/Bears rivalry. No more Aaron Rodgers. It's now Jordan Love on the other side. The consensus is that it will be different but also somewhat the same.

"I thought honestly, I feel like it doesn't change the preparation," said cornerback Jaylon Johnson. "We just know that it's not Aaron Rodgers, and he's a Hall of Fame-type of guy. There's obviously going to be a drop-off, but at the end of the day, we still respect Jordan Love and know that he can do some good things."

Defensive coordinator Alan Williams added, "What we're trying not to do is hunt up too many ghosts and say we think he's going to do this. We think this is going to happen. What we have to focus on is what Green Bay has done up until this point."

With Teven Jenkins on IR, Lucas Patrick is the likely starter at center with Cody Whitehair moving to left guard. Patrick, who had an injury-plagued first season in Chicago, is grateful for the opportunity.

"It changed my family's life," Patrick said. "I just had a daughter recently and her experience in this world will be significantly better because of the Chicago Bears. I feel like I owe them something greater than just play."

Starting right guard Nate Davis didn't practice because of personal reasons. He was seen chatting with Matt Eberflus before practice. Patrick said Davis is a veteran, and he's never worried about him, but it is something to monitor.