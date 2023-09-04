Bears safety Jaquan Brisker's injury "progressing" ahead of season opener

CHICAGO (CBS) – It's finally game week for the Bears as the team prepares for the season opener against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday.

It's unclear whether the Beas will have safety Jaquan Brisker for the game as he's out with an undisclosed injury.

But he said he's been trending in the right direction.

"A lot better than two weeks ago," Brisker said. "I couldn't really do too much. It really wasn't looking promising, but now, I'm looking forward to Wednesday. It's going to be a big day for me."

Wednesday will be when the team puts on full pads.

Brisker missed last year's Packers game at Soldier Field with a concussion. He made it very clear he does not want to miss the rivalry game this year.