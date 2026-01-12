What advantages does the Bears have as they take on the Rams on Sunday? Experts weigh in

The hometown Bears are once again the underdogs in next weekend's game.

Experts said there may be some advantages they have on their side to keep the playoff winning streak going.

The city is quite literally electric with the Bears, as they head into the NFC Divisional game Sunday against the L.A. Rams.

While they do have home-field advantage, they might also have the weather on their side with sub-zero windchills expected Sunday.

"Playing in this weather is not easy, so they are conditioned, they got that tough skin," said Steve Buzil with SitClose Tickets.

On Ticketmaster, playoff tickets were listed ranging from almost $500 to over $2,200. But for Sunday's game, Buzil said they are actually $300 less than Saturday's game against the Packers. Another advantage.

"Which tells you that the Rams, they don't travel. That team does not travel, I've been in this business a long time," Bruzil said.

"Special teams is actually an advantage for the Bears," said Laurence Holmes with 670 The Score.

Holmes said the weather might be less of a factor than what the Bears already have. The Rams fired their special teams coordinator with three weeks left of play.

"They have struggled with blocked punts, touchdown returns, blocked kicks, missed field goals," he said.

No matter what happens with the Bears on Sunday, their winning season means politicians are feeling the heat to get a stadium deal done. In fact, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell was spotted on Saturday with Bears President Kevin Warren and team owner George McCaskey at the Bears' proposed stadium site in Arlington Heights. That's an option, along with Northwest Indiana.

"Without a doubt, a winning team does change the political calculus," said sports marketing expert Marc Ganis.

"I really think there's a lot of people who don't believe in what they are seeing with the Bears," Holmes said.

The final advantage Holmes said is the cardiac Bears — a team that finds a way to win in those final stressful minutes of the fourth quarter. It's a belief Chicago fans cling to until the very end.

"I think there is some juice right now with the bears and how they play, and that part of it might be something that can carry them," Homes said.

The Bears will take on the Rams on Sunday.