Bears vs. Rams will be next game for NFC Divisional round at Soldier Field

The next opponent for the Bears' second playoff game is officially set.

With the San Francisco 49ers' win over the defending Super Bowl champions, the Philadelphia Eagles, that sets up the Los Angeles Rams coming to Chicago to play the Bears in the NFC Divisional playoff.

On Sunday, the No. 2 seed Bears (12-6) will host the No. 5 seed Rams (13-5), and the No. 2 seed Patriots (15-3) will be home against the winner of Monday night's game between the Texans and Steelers.

Bears fans are still basking in the victory over the Green Bay Packers Saturday night, coming back from being down 18 points to take the Wild Card game with a 31-27 win.

The Bears trailed 21-3 at halftime and 21-6 through three quarters, only to outscore Green Bay 25-6 in the fourth on the way to their first playoff win in 15 years.

Caleb Williams threw a pair of touchdown passes. His 25-yard TD toss to D.J. Moore put Chicago ahead 31-27 with 1:43 remaining. Then Jordan Love's desperation heave into the end zone from the Bears 28 was knocked down as time expired to secure Chicago's first playoff win since the 2010 season.

The win was recorded as the team's seventh fourth-quarter comeback victory this season. They split two down-to-the-wire games with Green Bay in the regular season.

As for the Rams, they are back in the divisional round for the second straight season. Last year, they were 13 yards away from eliminating Philadelphia before a sack and an incomplete pass ended their season with a 28-22 loss.

The Rams will head to Soldier Field to take on the Bears next Sunday at either 2 or 5 p.m. That time will be determined on Monday.