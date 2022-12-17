Watch CBS News
Beach Park man charged with firing gun in parking lot

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

BEACH PARK, Ill. (CBS) – A Beach Park man is charged after firing a gun inside a parking lot Friday evening, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Deputy Chief Christopher Covelli.

Deputies responded to the 39000 block of Sheridan Road for a report of shots fired.

While responding, sheriffs received a description of the man who fired the weapon.

Responding deputies located a man, Jerardo Rios, 41, of the 9900 block of West Oak Forest Drive who matched the description. 

Further investigation revealed Rios was in possession of a semi-automatic pistol.

Rios said he was in an argument with a roommate who left the residence on foot, and he decided to follow him in his vehicle. While following him he fired two rounds, one into the air, and one into the ground. 

Nobody was struck by the gunfire, Covelli said.

Rios is charged with reckless discharge of a firearm and is being held in the Lake County Jail on $50,000.00 bail. 

He is due back in court on Dec. 21 at 9 a.m. 

