Batavia chiropractor indicted on 76 counts, accused of secretly recording undressing patients

A grand jury in Kane County has approved a 76-count indictment against a Batavia chiropractor accused of secretly videotaping dozens of patients, including children, while they were undressed.

The indictment charges Dr. David Hanson with 19 counts of creating child sexual abuse material, 24 counts of disseminating child sex abuse material, 1 count of reproducing child sexual abuse material, 22 counts of possessing child sex abuse material, and 10 counts of unauthorized video recording.

Kane County prosecutors said Hanson secretly videotaped patients, including children, while they undressed inside his chiropractic office, and shared the videos online.

Investigators said they are still in the process of identifying and reaching out to potential victims. Authorities believe Hanson acted alone.

Prosecutors said anyone who believes they or their children were victimized by Hanson, or who has additional information that law enforcement should know about, should call 630-444-3322, or email SAOVictimHotline@KaneCountyIL.gov.

The Kane County State's Attorney's Office said they received more than 1,500 tips in the first few weeks after Hanson's arrest in November, and phone and email hotlines remain open.

Hanson is being held in the Kane County Jail while he awaits trial, and is due back in court on March 12.