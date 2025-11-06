Suburban Chicago chiropractor charged with videotaping nude underage patients, distributing child porn

A chiropractor in Chicago's western suburbs stood charged Thursday with secretly videotaping his patients — some of them children — while they were unclothed.

Dr. David Hanson, 43, was charged with multiple child pornography counts — five counts of producing, three of disseminating, and two of possessing, according to the Kane County State's Attorney's office. He was also charged with making an unauthorized video recording of a minor through or under the clothes.

All the counts against Hanson are felonies.

David Hanson Kane County State's Attorney's Office

Prosecutors said Hanson made video recordings of more than 180 of his patients when they were naked. The victims were mostly female, and ranged in age from young children to adults, prosecutors said.

Many of the recordings appeared to be taken from a red-light room used for red-light and infrared therapy, prosecutors said. Hanson made the recordings used hidden cameras surreptitiously placed throughout his office, prosecutors said.

Separate from the recordings prosecutors said he made, Hanson was also found to have possessed and disseminated multiple videos containing child sex abuse material, prosecutors said.

Armed with a warrant, authorities searched Hanson's home and his chiropractic office, at 1928 W. Wilson St. in Batavia, on Wednesday, prosecutors said. Hanson was arrested Wednesday night.

He appeared for a detention hearing on Thursday, where a Kane County judge deemed him a threat to the community and ordered him held in custody, prosecutors said. He is due back in court on Monday morning.

Prosecutors said anyone who believes they or their children were victimized by Hanson, or who has additional information that law enforcement should know about, should call 630-444-3322, or email SAOVictimHotline@KaneCountyIL.gov.