Batavia chiropractor, charged with secretly recording patients, acted alone, investigators say

Kane County authorities said they fear there will be more victims after a chiropractor was arrested and charged last month with recording patients, some minors, unknowingly, at his office in Batavia, Illinois.

Dr. David Hanson, 43, was charged with multiple child pornography counts — five counts of producing, three of disseminating, and six of possessing, according to the Kane County State's Attorney's office. He was also charged with making an unauthorized video recording of a minor through or under the clothes.

Authorities said they set up a new website to keep the community updated. So far, the state's attorney has received more than 1,500 calls and emails to a tip line for potential victims of Hanson Family Chiropractic.

In September, a tip came into the cyber sex abuse hotline, and investigators said it led them to Hanson's house, where they found child pornography on his personal computer and cell phone, and then found more than 180 videos from his chiropractor's office in Batavia.

Investigators also announced they believe Hanson acted alone and no employees or relatives were involved.

Prosecutors said the youngest victim identified so far is just 3 years old. A lawsuit has since been filed against Hanson.

He is being held at the Kendall County Jail.