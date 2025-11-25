Lawsuit filed against Batavia, Illinois chiropractor accused of recording patients

A Batavia, Illinois chiropractor accused of recording patients without their knowledge — some of them minors — now faces a civil rights lawsuit.

Dr. David Hanson, 43, has been charged with five counts of producing child pornography, three counts of disseminating child pornography, six counts of possessing child pornography, and three counts of unauthorized video recording of a minor, according to the Kane County State's Attorney's office.

Patients said Hanson secretly took video of them in treatment rooms. Plaintiffs in the civil case called Hanson's alleged actions a total violation of trust.

"Here, children undressed in what should have been a safe and protected space. All the while, they were being secretly recorded," said attorney Gina Deboni, national partner at Romanucci & Blandin. "Patients should feel safe in their medical provider's office."

The Kane County State's Attorney's office handling a separate criminal investigation against Hanson.

Meanwhile, Illinois state Rep. Curtis Tarver (D-Chicago) said he plans to introduce legislation during the next session of the Illinois General Assembly in Springfield to provide accountability and oversight regarding businesses that use cameras in private or semi-private residences.