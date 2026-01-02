Watch CBS News
Local News

Bally's casino jackpot winner says he got paid after story aired on CBS News Chicago

By Sabrina Franza,
Sara Tenenbaum
Sara Tenenbaum
Senior Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Sara Tenenbaum is the Senior Digital Producer for CBS News Chicago covering breaking, local and community news in Chicago. She previously worked as a digital producer and senior digital producer for ABC7 Chicago.
Read Full Bio
Sara Tenenbaum

/ CBS Chicago

Add CBS News on Google

A man who won big at Bally's Chicago casino but didn't get paid because of his immigration status says he has finally gotten his winnings.

The man, whose identity CBS News Chicago has protected because he is an asylum seeker and said he did not want to draw attention to his plight in the current immigration climate, won the jackpot on a slot machine at the Bally's temporary casino location downtown in December.

He presented his legal, valid limited term Illinois driver's license, but didn't receive a dime. He said Bally's has paid him several times in the past, but not now.

A day after CBS News Chicago reported his story, the man got back in touch with us to tell us Bally's changed their mind. They not only paid him the $1,200 jackpot, but offered him dinner as well.

The man said he didn't think he would have gotten the same outcome without the involvement of CBS News Chicago.

We reached out to Bally's to find out why they decided to pay him after the media got involved, but have not yet heard back. 

Please note: The above story is from an previous report. 

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue