Bally's casino jackpot winner says he got paid after story aired on CBS News Chicago

A man who won big at Bally's Chicago casino but didn't get paid because of his immigration status says he has finally gotten his winnings.

The man, whose identity CBS News Chicago has protected because he is an asylum seeker and said he did not want to draw attention to his plight in the current immigration climate, won the jackpot on a slot machine at the Bally's temporary casino location downtown in December.

He presented his legal, valid limited term Illinois driver's license, but didn't receive a dime. He said Bally's has paid him several times in the past, but not now.

A day after CBS News Chicago reported his story, the man got back in touch with us to tell us Bally's changed their mind. They not only paid him the $1,200 jackpot, but offered him dinner as well.

The man said he didn't think he would have gotten the same outcome without the involvement of CBS News Chicago.

We reached out to Bally's to find out why they decided to pay him after the media got involved, but have not yet heard back.

Please note: The above story is from an previous report.