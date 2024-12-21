Aurora man charged in deadly street race crash on Far South Side last year

Three people killed in drag racing crash on Far South Side

Three people killed in drag racing crash on Far South Side

Three people killed in drag racing crash on Far South Side

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was charged in the fiery crash that left three other men dead on the city's Far South Side last year. The crash was blamed on street racing.

Vincente Rodriguez, 20, of Aurora, Illinois, was charged with three felony counts of reckless homicide with a motor vehicle.

Chicago police said Rodriguez was arrested on Friday in the 37700 block of North Illinois Route 38 in St. Charles. He was identified as the person who caused the crash that killed a 21-year-old and two 20-year-old men in the 10000 block of South Halsted Street just before 11 p.m. on Feb. 18, 2023.

The vehicle carrying the three victims caught fire after it slammed into the Grand Motel, leaving charred remains from boots to clothing. They died at the scene.

Rodriguez was placed into custody and charged accordingly, police said.

He is scheduled to appear at a detention hearing on Saturday.

The video above is from a previous report.