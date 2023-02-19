3 killed in fiery crash during drag race on Far South Side

CHICAGO (CBS) – Three people are killed after their car crashes and catches fire while drag racing on the city's Far South Side.

Chicago police say the crash happened Saturday just before 11 p.m., in the 12000 block of South Halsted Street.

Officers responding to drag racing in the area observed a vehicle strike a pole, then lose control and hit a wall. The vehicle became engulfed in flames soon after.

The Chicago Fire Department arrived to put out the fire.

The Three unknown victims were pronounced on the scene.

The Major Accidents Investigation Unit is investigating the crash.

No further information was immediately available.