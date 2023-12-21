Ed Burke Trial: Jury convicts ex-alderman on 13 counts in corruption case

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Former Chicago Ald. Ed Burke has been found guilty of 13 of 14 counts, including racketeering conspiracy, for scheming to use his political clout at City Hall to pressure people into hiring is private property tax law firm.

The only count for which Burke was acquitted was one count of conspiracy to commit extortion regarding a Burger King franchise, although he was convicted of other counts tied to that scheme.

After the verdict, Morris Pasquale, the acting U.S. Attorney for Chicago, said Burke betrayed the trust of the people who elected him.

"This case was about bribery and extortion occurring at the highest levels of Chicago city government," he said. "The people have a right to honest and open government, where decisions about official actions that public officials take or do not take are based not on their own private financial interests, but in the public interests. That did not happen in this case. In this case, defendant Burke had his hand out for money. He tied the giving of official action by him to the giving of money to him."

CBS 2 Legal Analyst Irv Miller said just one racketeering count on which Burke was convicted could result in a sentence of 20 years. But this is the maximum sentence, which Burke is not likely to receive.

"As far as guilty and not guilty, he's guilty today," Miller told CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey.

Miller said he expects Burke will get eight to 12 years in prison on one racketeering count alone.

The next step, Miller said, will be a motion for a new trial before U.S. District Judge Virginia Kendall, who presided over the trial. Such motions are virtually never granted, Miller said.

Afterward, Burke is expected to file an appeal with the Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals, which will decide whether to issue a decision quickly or sit on it. The most important question there is whether or not Burke will be able to remain free while the appeal is pending.

As it stands, Burke will be back in June of next year for a pre-sentencing hearing.

Burke showed no emotion as the verdicts were read.

However, Burke's wife – former Illinois Supreme Court Chief Justice Anne Burke – gave him a big hug and kiss. Several of their adult children and a grandchild were sitting behind them, CBS 2 Political Reporter Chris Tye reported.

Burke later left the Dirksen Federal Courthouse without comment.

Burke's longtime aide Peter Andrews was acquitted of all counts against him. He was accused of helping Burke pressure th owners of 150 Chicago area Burger King restaurants into hiring Burke's law firm when they sought his help renovating a restaurant in his ward. But developer Charles Cui was found guilty on all counts. He was accused of hiring Burke's law firm in exchange for Burke's help getting a permit for a pole sign for a Binny's Beverage Depot.

The jury deliberated approximately 23 hours over four days before reaching the verdict.

Federal prosecutors accused Burke of scheming to use his political clout at City Hall to pressure people into hiring is private property tax law firm. Defense attorneys have called the case against Burke "murky" and criticized prosecutors for not calling FBI mole Danny Solis, a former alderman who wore a wire to help the feds build their case, as a witness. The defense called Solis as their only witness, questioning his motives for cooperating against Burke.

The feds claimed Burke's own words on wiretap recordings showed what he was thinking while allegedly trying to shake down businesses seeking his help at City Hall, including the developers of the Old Post Office.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Diane MacArthur, among other things, said during closing arguments that "standing at the center of that steady drumbeat of unlawful activity is this man" and then pointed to Burke, who was sitting at his table with his attorneys, adding that Burke "had his hand out time and again demanding money and benefits from the very people he was supposed to be working on behalf of."

MacArthur said it was Burke's "racket and his pattern of racketeering."

MacArthur framed the meeting between Burke and the post office developer Harry Skydell as "a masterclass in Mr. Burke using and exerting his power. This meeting is taking place in City Hall, not at Klafter and Burke, in City Hall. This is the use of the trappings of government to try and convince someone to become a client of his law firm."

Then, there was one of the most quoted lines of the trial when Burke asked FBI mole and former Ald. Danny Solis if the developer had signed on with his law firm.

Burke: "Did we land the tuna?"

Solis: "Well, almost. I pushed that we're not very motivated."

Burke: "If we land the tuna, there certainly will be a day of accounting. You can count on that."

On that point, MacArthur told the jury in her closing, "That's a financial tuna that he's referring to, Burke seeking to land a financial tuna for himself and his firm."

Burke defense attorney Joe Duffy framed the prosecutors' case as "murky."

"50 years on the job, [Burke] knows how to cut through red tape. That's why people come to him. He can get it done," Duffy said. "Is he really going to spend 50 years in power, then become corrupt and not make a penny? We don't convict people for colorful language. We don't convict people for angry telephone calls … That is not a crime."

In their final message to jurors on Friday before deliberations, attorneys for Burke played to the emotion of the jury and asked them to use common sense when they begin to make their decisions.

Duffy also claimed federal investigators had to convince Burke's alleged victims they had been shaken down.

"So [the federal prosecutors] go out to people attached to these four schemes and say 'you are a victim.' Of all of them, nobody called the FBI. Nobody complained. Nobody thought they were a victim until the FBI came knocking on their doors saying, 'I think you're a victim,'" Duffy said.

Begging jurors to use common sense, Duffy also played to their emotions as Burke was about to celebrate a milestone birthday.

"He is nothing like the person being portrayed," Duffy said. "You should send Ed Burke home to celebrate his birthday. He has three great loves. His family, who is here every day. The City of Chicago. Could he love it anymore? And finally, his God, because he goes to church every day."

Burke's lawyers also attempted to discredit Solis and told jurors to ask themselves why prosecutors didn't call him to the stand. They argued no one needed Burke more than Solis, who used him to get out of his own legal mess.

But prosecutors argued they didn't need to call Solis to the stand to explain Burke's motives, because the secret recordings Solis obtained of his former colleague made that clear on their own.

Miller explained that using recordings of Solis paid off for prosecutors.

"The last thing a prosecutor wants is to put on a witness that's dirty - and he was dirty in the legal sense, because his credibility is an issue," Miller said. "When you have him recording the conversations and it's on tape, his credibility isn't an issue."

CBS 2's Jim Williams asked Miller how someone as powerful and smart as Burke – one of Chicago's biggest power brokers for generations – could think he could get away with the crimes of which he is now convicted.

"He didn't think anybody was listening," Miller said. "Obviously, he didn't learn anything from Blagojevich, or George Ryan, or all the other aldermen that have been convicted in this building and sent to the penitentiary."

Current City Council Finance Committee Chairman Ald. Scott Waguespack (32nd) said Burke's conduct something many aldermen were aware of for a long time.

"I think this is a long time coming," said Waguespack. "A lot of us, you know, knew there were ethical issues in the Committee on Finance that Ed Burke was running for many years."

Waguespack said when he took over as Finance Committee chairman, he made an effort to change the rules to ensure ethical conduct.

Former Mayor Lori Lightfoot, a longtime critic of Burke, released a statement following the verdict. In it, she invoked the name of the late Mayor Harold Washington, who faced opposition that thwarted his initiatives and plans in office from a bloc of aldermen led by Burke and former Ald. Ed Vrdolyak.

"With this jury's verdict, Ed Burke should rightfully be remembered as a man who elevated personal ambition and greed over doing the people's work.



"Along the way, Burke has had many, many enablers: the pernicious practice of aldermanic prerogative which, despite efforts to eliminate it, persists to this day, especially in zoning and development decisions. The other elected officials who, over the years, looked the other way as Burke systematically monetized the Finance Committee for his own personal benefit. And the party who gave Burke control over judicial nominations, so that decades of jurists became beholden to him.



"But like many before who feasted on their gluttonous power, Burke was felled because this total lack of accountability made him foolishly think he was invincible. So he grossly overplayed his hand. He dug his own grave and jumped in.



"Only time will tell if the lessons of Ed Burke's ascent and spectacular fall will lead to desperately needed reforms begun, but not nearly finished, around transparency and accountability. But meanwhile, with this verdict, rendered by a jury of his peers, the tyranny of Ed Burke is over. I like to think somewhere, Harold is smiling."