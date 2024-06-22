At least 3 people killed, 6 wounded in Chicago weekend shootings

CHICAGO (CBS) -- At least three people were killed, and another six were wounded, in shootings in Chicago this weekend as of Saturday afternoon, according to police.

The victims ranged in age from 16 to 48.

Friday

The first shooting of the weekend left one 16-year-old boy dead, and two others wounded, in the quiet residential neighborhood of Arcadia Terrace at 6:57 p.m. Friday. A witness told police a black sport-utility vehicle went by in the 5600 block of North Rockwell Street, close to Hollywood Avenue, and someone inside shot the three teens.

One of the boys suffered a gunshot wound to the back and was rushed to Ascension St. Francis Hospital in Evanston, where he died.

Another was shot in the shoulder and was in serious condition at the same hospital. The third was shot in the knee and was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where he was in fair condition.

Also Friday evening, at 8:40 p.m., a 48-year-old man delivering food was approached by another man who tried to rob him in the 1400 block of North Austin Boulevard in the North Austin neighborhood. The victim refused to give up his money and tried to run off, so the would-be robber shot him in the ankle.

The victim was rushed to West Suburban Medical Center in Oak Park, where he was in fair condition. The shooter ran off, police said.

Saturday

At 12:47 a.m., a 21-year-old man and a 23-year-old woman were shot by an unidentified person in the 1700 block of West 71st Street in West Englewood. The woman was grazed in the back and the man was shot in the back and arm. Both were taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in good condition.

At 2:31 a.m., a 34-year-old man was found with multiple gunshot wounds to his body in the 400 block of West Division Street on the Near North Side—in the area of formerly occupied by the Cabrini-Green public housing development. The man was pronounced dead at the scene. A man was also found with a gunshot wound about an hour and a half earlier a block and a half to the north, in the 400 block of West Evergreen Avenue, but police said this wound appeared to be self-inflicted.

At 4 a.m., an 18-year-old man was walking in the 300 block of East 57th Street in the Washington Park neighborhood when three people pulled up next to him in a dark-colored sport-utility vehicle and began shooting. The victim was shot in the shoulder and self-transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was in good condition.

At 10:40 a.m., a 44-year-old man was shot multiple times in the 2900 block of South State Street, in the area of the Dearborn Homes public housing development. He was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he died.