Watch CBS News
Local News

1 teenage boy killed, 2 wounded in shooting on Chicago's North Side

By Adam Harrington, Greg Kelly

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Three teenage boys were shot on a residential block in the Arcadia Terrace neighborhood Friday evening, and one of them died.

At 6:57 p.m., police were called to the 5600 block of North Rockwell Street, near Hollywood Avenue, and found the three 16-year-old boys had all been shot while getting into a vehicle.

One of the boys suffered a gunshot wound to the back and was rushed to Ascension St. Francis Hospital in Evanston, where he died.

Another was shot in the shoulder and was in serious condition at the same hospital. The third was shot in the knee and was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where he was in fair condition.

A witness said the victims were shot at by someone in a black sport-utility vehicle, which fled the scene.

The scene of the shooting is in the middle of a residential district of two-flats and bungalows, about a block north of Lincoln and Bryn Mawr avenues.

Late Friday, no one was in custody. Belmont Area detectives are investigating.

Adam Harrington

Adam Harrington is a web producer at CBS Chicago, where he first arrived in January 2006.

First published on June 21, 2024 / 8:46 PM CDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.