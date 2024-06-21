1 teenage boy killed, 2 wounded in shooting on Chicago's North Side

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Three teenage boys were shot on a residential block in the Arcadia Terrace neighborhood Friday evening, and one of them died.

At 6:57 p.m., police were called to the 5600 block of North Rockwell Street, near Hollywood Avenue, and found the three 16-year-old boys had all been shot while getting into a vehicle.

One of the boys suffered a gunshot wound to the back and was rushed to Ascension St. Francis Hospital in Evanston, where he died.

Another was shot in the shoulder and was in serious condition at the same hospital. The third was shot in the knee and was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where he was in fair condition.

A witness said the victims were shot at by someone in a black sport-utility vehicle, which fled the scene.

The scene of the shooting is in the middle of a residential district of two-flats and bungalows, about a block north of Lincoln and Bryn Mawr avenues.

Late Friday, no one was in custody. Belmont Area detectives are investigating.