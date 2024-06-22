Watch CBS News
Local News

Boy, 16, shot and killed in park in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood

By Sara Machi, Matthew Cramer

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 16-year-old boy was shot and killed Saturday night in Ogden Park in the Englewood neighborhood.

The shooting happened around 6:38 p.m. in the park, located at 65th Street and Racine Avenue.

Police said the boy got into a fight with someone who pulled out a gun and shot him in the chest and legs.

The victim was taken to the University of Chicago's Comer Children's Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Bilal Evans, a violence prevention activist and executive director of Restorative Project, happened to be in the park at the time.

"We just heard some gunshots. We were about 150 feet away, and we heard the gunshots, and we saw the crowd disperse, and we saw a young man fall," Evans said.

No one was in custody late Saturday. Wentworth Area detectives are investigating.

First published on June 22, 2024 / 8:57 PM CDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.