Boy, 16, shot and killed in park in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 16-year-old boy was shot and killed Saturday night in Ogden Park in the Englewood neighborhood.

The shooting happened around 6:38 p.m. in the park, located at 65th Street and Racine Avenue.

Police said the boy got into a fight with someone who pulled out a gun and shot him in the chest and legs.

The victim was taken to the University of Chicago's Comer Children's Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Bilal Evans, a violence prevention activist and executive director of Restorative Project, happened to be in the park at the time.

"We just heard some gunshots. We were about 150 feet away, and we heard the gunshots, and we saw the crowd disperse, and we saw a young man fall," Evans said.

No one was in custody late Saturday. Wentworth Area detectives are investigating.