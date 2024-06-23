3 people shot, 1 fatally, on Chicago's Southwest Side

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Three people were shot, one fatally, on Chicago's Southwest Side late Sunday afternoon.

Officers were alerted by gunshot detection technology about the shooting in the 2800 block of South Kedzie Avenue around 5 p.m. They found a 19-year-old man at the location who was unresponsive and had multiple gunshot wounds, police said.

The victim was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he died.

Also, a 20-year-old man self-transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital with multiple gunshot wounds and was listed in critical condition.

A 19-year-old woman also self-transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg and was reported in good condition.

No offenders were in custody Sunday evening in connection with the shooting.

Area detectives were investigating.