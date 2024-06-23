Watch CBS News
Local News

3 people shot, 1 fatally, on Chicago's Southwest Side

By Alex Ortiz

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Three people were shot, one fatally, on Chicago's Southwest Side late Sunday afternoon.

Officers were alerted by gunshot detection technology about the shooting in the 2800 block of South Kedzie Avenue around 5 p.m. They found a 19-year-old man at the location who was unresponsive and had multiple gunshot wounds, police said.

The victim was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he died.

Also, a 20-year-old man self-transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital with multiple gunshot wounds and was listed in critical condition.

A 19-year-old woman also self-transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg and was reported in good condition.

No offenders were in custody Sunday evening in connection with the shooting.

Area detectives were investigating.

Alex Ortiz

Alex Ortiz is a web producer for CBS Chicago and a native of Romeoville in the southwest suburbs.

First published on June 23, 2024 / 7:04 PM CDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.