Rideshare driver shot by passenger, crashes car on Chicago's South Side

CHICAGO (CBS) — A rideshare driver was hospitalized after being shot on the city's South Side early Sunday morning.

Chicago police said just before 2 a.m., officers responded to a person shot in the 900 block of East 91st Street in the Burnside neighborhood, where they found the driver, a 30-year-old man, shot in the back of the neck.

The victim was driving when he was shot by the offender, who was a passenger, police said.

The car struck an unoccupied parked vehicle before coming to a stop.

No one is in custody.

Area 2 detectives were investigating. 

First published on June 23, 2024 / 6:25 AM CDT

