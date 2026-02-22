At least 1 person injured in shooting on I-57 on Chicago's South Side

At least one person was injured in a shooting on I-57 on Chicago's South Side early Sunday morning.

The shooting happened around 1:15 a.m. on northbound I-57 after the expressway turns east-west — east of Halsted Street, Illinois State Police said.

Injuries were reported, state police said. State police did not specify how many people were injured, the nature of their injuries, or their conditions.

After the shooting, all traffic was diverted off northbound I-57 at 111th Street, state police said.

All lanes were reopened at 6:32 a.m.

The shooting was not related to a crash involving a fire truck on I-57 at 99th Street at 2:32 a.m.