3 people injured when car hits fire truck on I-57 on Chicago's South Side

By
Adam Harrington
Adam Harrington
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Adam Harrington is a digital producer at CBS Chicago, where he first arrived in January 2006.
Read Full Bio
Adam Harrington

/ CBS Chicago

Three people were injured early Sunday when a car hit a fire truck that was on the scene for an earlier crash on I-57 on Chicago's South Side.

At 2:32 a.m., Illinois State Police were called to northbound Interstate 57 at 99th Street for a two-vehicle crash involving a Chicago Fire Department ladder truck.

The fire truck was stationary with its lights activated, shutting down the left and center lanes for a previous crash, state police said.

A silver Chevrolet failed to slow down and slammed right into the front of the fire truck, state police said.

The Fire Department said three people were taken to the hospital in good condition. It was not immediately clear whether the injured included firefighters.

All lanes reopened at 4:29 a.m., state police said.

The crash was not related to a shooting that happened on northbound I-57 east of Halsted Street at 1:15 a.m.

