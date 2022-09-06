As more migrants are bused to Chicago from Texas, activists struggle to keep up with aid

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago leaders and charities were trying Monday night to figure out how to help a busload of migrants who arrived in the city with no warning.

As CBS 2's Marybel González reported, the Salvation Army was sheltering the migrants in Humboldt Park Monday night. Meanwhile, activists are bringing them food and supplies, but are scrambling to gather more and find donations.

The activists are having a hard time keeping up, as they are not really given a heads-up of when the migrants will arrive in Chicago from Texas – until it has already happened.

"As soon as we know that they're here, we start networking," said Baltazar Enriquez, president of the Little Village Community Council.

Enriquez has been on the forefront of gathering donations for the groups of migrants that are being sent to Chicago in protest by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.

Last week, Enriquez showed us his office – where donations were dropped off just hours after nearly 80 migrants arrived at Union Station on a bus.

But as more migrants are bused to Chicago – with the latest group of about 50 having arrived on Sunday – Enriquez said he is having a hard time keeping up with the supplies they need.

"That's really the headache – that we need to quickly ask for these items, and sometimes they don't have them," Enriquez said.

He said that is because the city is not giving the Little Village Community Council notice the migrants will be arriving.

"And if we do find out, it's through the refugees that are helping out. They're letting us know, 'Hey, my cousin's coming,' or, 'My brother's coming.' We're finding out through them," Enriquez said.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot said she is not getting a heads-up either. She took Gov. Abbott to task for that – among other complaints.

"I understand that he has no interest whatsoever in providing any kind of support to people that are coming to Texas," Mayor Lightfoot said Sunday, "but then do the right thing and collaborate and cooperate, instead of us having to guess – are they coming? Are they not coming? How many? What are their needs?"

The activists say their current needs are clothing, undergarments, and backpacks for the children.

Meanwhile, the city is asking for the federal government's help as they brace for more migrants to arrive in Chicago.