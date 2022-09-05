Southwest Collective organizing donations to help recently arrived migrants sent from Texas

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It's the first full day in Chicago for the second bus load of migrants from Texas.

They arrived Sunday afternoon, and now some groups here are stepping up to help them. CBS 2's Asal Rezaei reports from the Salvation Army in Humboldt Park with what you can do.

It's one of the only places we know those migrants are officially being housed, but the Freedom Center is not alone. A number of organizations from all over the city are stepping up to begin collecting donations so that these migrants have what they need to start their lives in Chicago.

Over 100 migrants are now in the city, sent here by Texas Governor Greg Abbott on the grounds that Chicago is a Sanctuary City.

Since their arrival last week, we've seen business owners and neighborhood organizations come forward to help, some are near the West Side and Little Village. Others on the city's southwest side.

CBS 2 spoke to the Southwest Collective made up of neighbors and activists who say they were called on by the city to help. they are organizing a donation event for later this month.

"We ask the community to donate gently used clothing, or just baby gear. Whether it's a car seat, or a stroller, or something they're not using anymore. They drop it off the morning of the event at the location we choose, and in the afternoon families can come pick up anything they need," said Adriana Vargas of the Southwest Collective.

Below is a list of things needed for the new arrivals. Food or used items will not be accepted.

Gift cards

New clothing (including cold weather clothing, underwear is a priority)

Athletic shoes

New hygiene kits items (toothbrush, toothpaste, deodorant, soap, shampoo)

Feminine hygiene products

Diapers

Reusable bags (eg. duffle bags and suitcases)

Backpacks

Baby formula

Blankets

Books for kids (Spanish)

Strollers

