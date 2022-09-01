City of Chicago, social service agencies team up to provide shelter for migrants sent from Texas

City teams up with organizations to provide shelter for migrants from Texas

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Migrants bused into Chicago were set to spend their second night in the city Thursday night.

The 75 migrants arrived on a bus that let them off outside Union Station Wednesday night. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott sent the migrants to Chicago, and says more are on the way.

As CBS 2's Marissa Perlman reported Thursday, we have learned the majority of the migrants who arrived in Chicago are seeking asylum from Venezuela. The question now is what happens next to the busload of people – including children – who were dropped off.

Chicago leaders say the migrants have their support – and whatever help is needed to get the migrants started.

"To our newest residents arriving from Texas, welcome to Cook County," said Ted Berger, executive director of the Cook County Department of Emergency Management and Regional Security.

In a warm welcome Thursday, local leaders said Chicago can be a safe haven for the 75 migrants. They were sent on a 12-hour journey from Texas.

Abbott has been sending buses of migrants out of Texas to Washington, D.C., and New York City – on the grounds that those cities are sanctuary cities and a point needs to be made about President Joe Biden's "inaction at the border."

In a news release he tweeted out Wednesday night, Abbott wrote that Chicago – a sanctuary city – has been added to a list of migrant drop-off cities.

Most of the migrants had been through weeks and months of dangerous travel even to get to the U.S. border.

"It was a very tough pass-through," said William Mijares, just one of the 75 people who were packed into the bus.

Mijares told CBS 2's Marybel González he left his home in Venezuela – fleeing persecution and looking for a better life in the U.S.

"We just crossed the border from Mexico yesterday, and we were – we got onto a bus from Texas, and they said that we were going to Chicago and that someone was expecting us here," Mijares said.

What was waiting for Mijares and the other migrants were staff from the Chicago Office of Emergency Management and Communication – and at least a dozen nonprofits.

"Our mission is to ensure that all people – whether from Chicago or Venezuela – know no hunger and have a safe place to sleep," said Salvation Army Major Caleb Senn.

But what now?

"They don't need an enormous amount of help, but they need help at first," said Chicago immigration attorney Robert Cotter.

Cotter said upon entry, each migrant is given a date in Immigration Court. But an overwhelmed court system means they won't see a judge anytime soon.

Cotter also noted that no one is provided free representation.

"Certainly, the people on these buses – they're here because they're saying, 'My life is in danger,'" Cotter said. "That's why they went through all this and left everything they know and love to try to come here."

So until then, each individual will get an assessment from the State of Illinois to find housing, health care, and employment options.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot also emphasized that all the migrants will be treated with respect – after what the mayor called Gov. Abbott's political stunt.

"These are human beings; moms and dads; young children; elders, who deserve our respect and dignity," Mayor Lightfoot said. "They're not cargo. They're not chattel. They're human beings."

When asked whether the migrants could get permanent housing in Chicago, Mayor Lightfoot said it depends on each person's plans. Some will move on to other cities where they have family or friends.

When it comes to the cost, the city is footing part of the bill to support the migrants, while nonprofits like the Salvation Army, Catholic Charities, and the Resurrection Project are assisting.

Meanwhile, some members of the Illinois Congressional Delegation issued statements Thursday on the arrival of the migrants. Like Lightfoot, they took Gov. Abbott to task.

Reps. Jesus "Chuy" García, Mike Quigley, Jan Schakowsky, and Marie Newman (D-Illinois) issued this joint statement:

"Chicago has a long history of welcoming immigrants who have come to the United States in pursuit of a better life, and we have welcomed these migrants no differently. Many of these new arrivals came with their families, including small children and infants, and they fled poverty, persecution, and violence. As members of Congress, we proudly welcome them to our city and we are working together to provide them with the resources they need during this time. Governor Abbott's decision to send these families to Chicago without regard for their country of origin or their intentions in the United States is not a solution to the immigration crisis. It is a political move that dehumanizes and demonizes them. We are committed to working with city and state officials throughout this process and in Congress we will continue fighting for immigration reform that treats everyone with respect and provides a permanent solution for people looking for a safer, better life."

