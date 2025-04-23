Watch CBS News
Firefighter injured battling fire on Chicago's West Side

A firefighter was injured while responding to a fire in Chicago's Austin neighborhood early Wednesday morning. 

Around 5 a.m., crews were battling the flames at what appears to be a garage in the 5500 block of West Crystal Street when there was a mayday call. Video from the scene shows flames and heavy smoke billowing from the structure. 

According to the Chicago Fire Department, the firefighter was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition. 

Other reports of injuries were not immediately available. 

Fire officials have not released details on the cause of the fire.

This is a developing story. CBS News Chicago will continue to provide updates as new information becomes available. 

