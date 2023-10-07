Several armed robberies reported in less than an hour on Chicago's South, Southwest Sides

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police are warning residents after several armed robberies were reported on the city's South and Southwest Sides overnight.

The robberies happened between 12 a.m. and 1 a.m. in the Bridgeport and McKinley Park neighborhoods.

Police say in each incident, a grey sedan and a 2021 Black Kia Forte were used.

The offenders, armed with firearms, exited the vehicles, approached the victims, and demanded their property.

Incident times and locations:

3500 block of South Morgan Street at 12:00 a.m.

3500 block of S. Western Avenue at 12:30 a.m.

3400 block of S. Wood Street at 12:12 a.m.

2200 block of W. 35th Street at 12:41 a.m.

1100 block of W. 35th Street at 12:05 a.m.

The offenders were described as three to six Black boys and two girls between 13 and 17 years of age wearing dark clothing. Some offenders were wearing masks.

The Kia was recovered.

Anyone with information Contact the Bureau of Detectives- Area One at 312-747-8380.