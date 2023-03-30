Police investigating string of armed robberies minutes apart on Northwest, Near West sides

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police are investigating following a string of armed robberies Thursday morning.

Police say six men were robbed between 4 a.m. and 5 a.m. in the West Town and Near West Side neighborhoods.

The first robbery happened in the 700 block of West Jackson Avenue. Police say around 4 a.m., two men, 57 and 51, were walking when two vehicles, both with about four people inside, approached.

Two unknown male suspects exited one of the vehicles, displayed a firearm, and demanded the victims' belongings. One of the suspects then struck the 51-year-old victim in the face, police said.

The suspects then took the victims' property, returned to the vehicles, and fled eastbound. Both victims declined EMS.

Less than a half hour later, a 69-year-old man was walking, in the 800 block of North Wolcott Avenue around 4:20 a.m., when a four-door gray sedan approached, and four male suspects exited while displaying a firearm.

The suspects pushed the victim to the ground before taking his personal property. The suspects returned to the sedan and fled southbound. The victim also declined EMS.

Twenty minutes later, a 34-year-old man was inside his vehicle, in the 1500 block of North Talman Avenue around 4:40 a.m., when a silver sedan, possibly a Hyundai Elantra, approached. Four unknown male suspects exited the car, displaying firearms.

The suspects took money and personal belongings from the victim before getting back into the sedan and fleeing northbound, police said.

The victim was not injured.

Ten minutes later, a 45-year-old man, was also inside his car, in the 1600 block of North Talman Avenue around 4:50 a.m., where the same group got out of a silver sedan, displayed a firearm, and demanded the victim's belongings. The victim complied and was not injured.

The offenders returned to the sedan and fled northbound.

Another ten minutes following that robbery, a 22-year-old man was outside, in the 1600 block of North Leavitt Street at 5 a.m., when the gray sedan approached.

Three suspects got out of the gray vehicle, pushed the victim to the ground, and took his personal property. This time, no weapon was seen or implied, police said.

The suspects got back into the sedan and fled southbound. The victim refused EMS and their belongings were recovered nearby.

No one is in custody.

Area detectives are investigating.