At least 5 armed robberies reported at 7-Eleven stores overnight

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Chicago police have reported at least five armed robberies that took place at 7-Elevens overnight.

The first incident took place in West Loop, in the 900 block of West Monroe, just after 1 a.m. when two men with handguns entered the store, announced the robbery and stole money from the cash register.

During the robbery, the offenders took a customer's car keys to a 2017 black Jeep Cherokee and drove off.

Around 1:45 a.m., a 7-Eleven was robbed by two offenders in the 500 block of West Grenshaw. The suspects left in a black Jeep.

At 2:40 a.m., two offenders, who arrived in a black SUV at Broadway and Waveland, demanded money at gunpoint. They left with an unknown amount of money.

The same style of robbery took place in the 2700 block of West Touhy Avenue around 3:11 a.m. This time, the offenders may have fled on foot.

Around 3:15 a.m., police said two men stole money from the registers at a 7-Eleven in the 5800 block of North Western Avenue and fled in a black SUV.

No arrests have been made.

Chicago police reported a similar string of 7-Eleven robberies on Monday.