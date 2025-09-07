Armed robber strikes at least 3 times in Jackson Park, Chicago's South Shore neighborhood

Chicago police have issued a community alert about a pattern of armed robberies Sunday morning in Jackson Park and the South Shore neighborhood.

In each incident, the victims were walking when a white Nissan sedan pulled up and a robber exited the car armed with a rifle, announced a robbery, and took the victims' property, police said.

The robber then fled in the same vehicle.

The robberies occurred at the following times and locations on the morning on Sunday, Sept. 7:

7:05 a.m. in the 7400 block of South South Shore Drive, South Shore.

7:25 a.m. in the 6700 block of South Oglesby Avenue, South Shore.

8:10 a.m. in the 6000 block of South DuSable Lake Shore Drive, Jackson Park.

Police said the robber is a man 19 to 21 years old standing 5 feet 4 to 5 feet 6 inches tall, and wearing a gray mask and gray clothing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Wentworth Area detectives at 312-747-8384, or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com and use reference #25-1-101CA.