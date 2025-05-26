Arlington Heights held 106th Memorial Day parade honoring servicemen past and present

Memorial Day events are being held across Chicago to honor the service men and women who died fighting for this country.

One of those events included the Arlington Heights 106th annual Memorial Day Parade that stepped off around 9:30 a.m.

About 100 Navy recruits, the 484th US Army band, and Civil War reenactors walked in this year's parade.

The community came out to find their own unique way of saying "thank you" for the service and sacrifice of veterans and active duty military.

The Memorial Day parade and ceremony took on even greater meaning this year with the discovery of nine new Civil War veterans from Arlington Heights who died in the war.

Their names were listed on the back of the Arlington Remembers signs handed out by scouts at the parade, and will appear on the fallen heroes posters that hang throughout the village.

A local historian, Brian Maloney, uncovered the stories of those men.

An air force veteran who served all over the world said that during a time of such divisiveness in this country, he hopes families pause and remember how lucky we are to have freedom and, more importantly, how we got it.

After the parade, a ceremony was held in Memorial Park.