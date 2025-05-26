Memorial Day celebrations across Chicago area: Parades, ceremonies, more

In honor of Memorial Day, cities nationwide will host ceremonies and events to remember fallen service members.

Here's where you can find events happening throughout the Chicago area.

Parades and ceremonies

A wreath will be laid on the city's South Side to honor fallen service members.

It's happening at St. Leo's Residence for Veterans in Auburn Gresham at Emerald and 78th.

Combat vet and Senator Tammy Duckworth will speak at the event, which Ald. David Moore (17th) is hosting.

The event starts at 10 a.m.

Also happening, around 3,000 people are expected to participate in the Ridge Run in the Beverly and Morgan Park neighborhoods, which will be followed by a Memorial Day parade.

The Beverly Area Planning Association organizes both.

The 10K run starts at 8 a.m., and a 5K walk starts at 9 a.m. Both begin and finish at Ridge Park on Longwood.

The Memorial Day parade starts at 10:30 a.m. at 110th Street and Longwood before heading to Ridge Park.

Aurora's Memorial Day parade starts at 10 a.m. at Benton Street and River Road.

This year's grand marshal is an 89-year-old army vet who's lived in the city for over 60 years.

The parade will also feature military and veteran organizations, marching bands, and drill teams from different schools.

Arlington Heights will hold its 106th annual Memorial Day Parade.

It begins at 9:30 a.m. on Sigwalt and Arlington Heights Road, goes up Dunton, turns onto Euclid, and ends at Memorial Park. Afterwards, a ceremony will be held to remember the people from Arlington Heights who lost their lives.

Woodstock will also hold its annual ceremony, kicking off at 10 a.m. and followed by a parade. Both are held in the historic downtown square.

Lastly, Rosehill Cemetery will host a parade and ceremony. It's in conjunction with multiple groups, including the Daughters of the American Revolution and the Chicago Light Artillery.

The ceremony will display more than 165 flags of deceased veterans known as the Avenue of Flags. There will also be costumed union soldiers for a cannon salute.

The parade starts at 10 a.m., and the ceremony is right after.

Other Memorial Day events happening across the area

Highland Park High School is hosting a remembrance event in partnership with the American Legion, Jewish War Veterans, and Veterans of Foreign Wars.

It'll include an honor for a retired Marine Corps veteran. The Highland Park High School band will also perform. The event starts at 11 a.m.

In Skokie, people will gather at the Village Green at 11 a.m.

The ceremony will include local veterans, scouts, police, and fire honor guards.

Skokie's mayor will speak, and students from Niles North High School will perform the national anthem.

Flags will be flown at half-staff in honor of Memorial Day

Gov. JB Pritzker ordered flags to fly at half-staff in honor of fallen military heroes.

They'll be lowered across the state from sunrise until noon.