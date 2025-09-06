Man charged with shooting into occupied car on South Side of Chicago last month

A man has been charged with firing shots at three people in a car last month in the South Shore neighborhood, before police opened fire on him during a foot chase.

Police said 24-year-old Antonio Gilford was arrested Thursday in the 7000 block of South Clyde Avenue, and has been charged with two counts of attempted murder, and one count each of aggravated assault, aggravated unlawful possession of a weapon, and aggravated discharge of a firearm.

Around 2 p.m. on Aug. 15, officers saw Gilford fire multiple shots at another person in the 2000 block of East 71st Street and run off, according to police. Officers chased him and fired shots before he got away.

Police said investigators believe Gilford was struck by the officers' gunfire, and sought treatment for non-life-threatening injuries at a hospital, but left before doctors could treat him.

Using surveillance video, detectives were able to identify Gilford as the gunman, and on Thursday police set up surveillance outside his home in the 6900 block of South Clyde Avenue, according to a CPD arrest report.

When officers spotted him walking north on Clyde Avenue, he ran off, but was captured in the alley behind a nearby home in the 7000 block of South Clyde Avenue.

Gilford was due to appear for a detention hearing on Saturday.

The officers who fired shots at Gilford last month were placed on a minimum of 30 days of administrative duty while the Civilian Office of Police Accountability investigates their use of force.