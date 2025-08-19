Chicago police now believe suspect was struck in shootout with officers in South Shore

Suspect was hit by gunfire during police shooting in South Shore last week

Suspect was hit by gunfire during police shooting in South Shore last week

Suspect was hit by gunfire during police shooting in South Shore last week

Investigators now believe a suspect was struck during a shootout with police in Chicago's South Shore neighborhood last week.

Initially, police believed no one was hit.

Police said shortly after 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 15, police officers saw an "armed offender" fire multiple shots at another person in the 2000 block of East 71st Street and run off. The officers started chasing the suspect, and one of the officers fired their weapon at the suspect, who got away.

Police now believe the suspect went to a nearby hospital, but left before receiving treatment.

The suspect was still on the run late Tuesday.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability confirmed it is investigating.