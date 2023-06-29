Another day of hazardous smoky air in Chicago leads to more cancellations, postponements

Smoky, unhealthy air leads to more cancellations and postponements in Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The dangerous air quality caused by Canadian wildfire smoke led to more cancellations and postponements in Chicago Tuesday night.

Schools, camps, and businesses all took precautions. Meanwhile, at least one Chicago hospital says they expect to see more cases of respiratory-related issues if the smoke sticks around.

Wednesday marked the second straight day many activities scheduled to take place outside were forced indoors. The unhealthy air continues to choke Chicago's skyline – with iconic buildings and landmarks like the former John Hancock Center and Shedd Aquarium left nearly unrecognizable beneath the suffocating, headache-inducing haze.

At Navy Pier, the air quality shuffled a group of breakdancers inside.

"We train like athletes, so we're little bit like accustomed to the harder breathing, you know," said Wayne Cauthen of the Stylin' Out Network. "But our number-one concern was whatever may be easier for the guests."

Along with the breakdancing demonstration, leaders with Navy Pier relocated several other events away from the smoke.

Vendor Joyee Grebenor, who sells crocheted trinkets, went inside too.

"Outside is really busy, but the indoor maybe it's less traffic," Grebenor said. "I also feel like when I'm walking outside, I feel like dry to the throat."

Meanwhile, New York-based band Stop The Presses was on its way home Wednesday evening after the bad air quality canceled their gig at Reggies on the Beach – on the lake at 63rd Street.

"It ended our tour earlier than we had expected," said Ali Culotta of Stop The Presses. "Our show has like a really big dancing element to it – background dancers - and I think it would be really difficult for any of us to be so active singing, performing, dancing."

"It's very understandable to do, you know, what is best for everybody involved," added Danny Portilla of Stop The Presses.

And with more people spending their time inside, Jie Zhao said it is important to focus on indoor air quality as well.

"Air purification and ventilation hand-in-hand," he said.

Zhao heads Delos Labs, where is team researches and develops products to make indoor spaces safer.

"Close your windows and doors and seal them off with towels - and things what you can think of - and seal them as much as possible," Zhao said.

The Cubs game against the Phillies went on as scheduled Wednesday night as it did Tuesday night. Fireworks also went off as scheduled at Navy Pier.

Out of an abundance of caution, all Chicago Public School summer programs will once again be held inside on Thursday due to the air quality.

While not consistently in first place, Chicago was jockeying for the worst air quality in the world again on Wednesday. Detroit, Toronto, Dubai, and Delhi also occupied the top spot at various pounds during the day, and Washington, D.C., was not far behind.

The air was actually worse Wednesday than it was Tuesday.

The National Weather Service has issued an Air Quality Alert that has now been extended until midnight Thursday night.

Chicago remains in the "unhealthy" red zone. Chicagoans are advised to stay indoors, wear masks outside and utilize air purifiers to avoid the impacts of the air quality.

Showers and thunderstorms are expected to arrive Thursday.