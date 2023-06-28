Chicago Weather Alert: Air quality remains unhealthy Wednesday, storms ahead

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Air quality is still a major concern Wednesday.

Early Wednesday morning, Chicago moved to the third worst air quality in the world, behind Dubai and Detroit.

Chicago remains in the "unhealthy" red zone. Chicagoans are advised to stay indoors, wear masks outside and utilize air purifiers to avoid the impacts of the air quality.

The question now is: How long will this last?

Showers and thunderstorms are expected to arrive by the evening and into Thursday.

Threats Thursday include powerful winds and the possibility of large hail.

Humidity levels increase as well.