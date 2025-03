Another beautiful day is in store Sunday in Chicago, with sunshine and temperatures that are even warmer than Saturday.

The high hit 50 Saturday at O'Hare International Airport, and a high of about 56 is likely Sunday.

The week ahead looks great, but a front will bring rain by Friday night/Saturday.

Forecast at a glance

Sunday: Sunny, breezy and warmer. High of 58.

Monday: Sunny and 64.

