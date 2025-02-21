Watch CBS News
Anjanette Young continues push for change 6 years after botched raid at her home

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

It's been six years Friday since Chicago police conducted a wrongful raid on the home of Anjanette Young. She was out in front of city hall demanding changes in police policy regarding search warrants and raids.

Both city and state lawmakers accompanied Young Friday morning.

She called on Mayor Brandon Johnson and state legislators to support a new city ordinance and proposed state law.

It would require more rules over how warrants are executed, including giving people at least thirty seconds to answer their doors after police knock and announce they have a search warrant.

"This is important to me. We're six years in. I'm going to continue fighting this fight," Young said. "The fight is bigger than me. it has always been about protecting every Chicagoan from the fear of powerless and traumas I've endured.

She continues, "Our families and our children cannot afford for another year to feel safe in their homes."

If passed, the Anjanette Young Ordinance and HB611 would require a number of changes for police departments throughout the state.

Changes would include conducting raids only between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. and requiring a licensed paramedic or emergency medical technician to be on the scene of the raid. Police would not be allowed to point guns at children.  

