City Council will vote to confirm appointed Anabel Abarca as new 12th ward alderman

CHICAGO (CBS) – The full City Council will vote Wednesday to confirm a new alderman for Chicago's 12th Ward.

The council's Rules Committee has already voted unanimously to appoint Anabel Abarca to fill the seat.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced Abarca as her pick Monday.

Abarca has lived in McKinley Park since 2015.

She recently worked as chief-of-staff for former 12th Ward Ald. George Cardenas.

First published on December 14, 2022 / 7:08 AM

