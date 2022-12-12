Anabel Abarca picked to replace former 12th Ward Ald. George Cardenas

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Mayor Lori Lightfoot has chosen attorney Anabel Abarca as the new 12th Ward alderperson, replacing former Ald. George Cardenas, who stepped down last month after being elected to the Cook County Board of Review.

A resident of McKinley Park, Abarca was one of three people to apply to replace Cardenas in the 12th Ward, which includes parts of the Brighton Park, McKinley Park, and Little Village neighborhoods.

"Anabel Abarca is a pillar of the 12th Ward community," Lightfoot said in a statement. "Her passion for public service and deep connection to her community makes her the best candidate to serve the residents of McKinley Park, Brighton Park, and Little Village. I look forward to working with Anabel, and I thank the 12th Ward vacancy committee for their collaboration in this process."

Abarca was Cardenas' chief of staff in the 12th Ward from 2013 to 2016 before becoming a senior policy analyst for the Chicago Department of Public Health. She got her law degree from Loyola University Chicago School of Law in 2020, and is currently an associate at the law firm of Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath.

Abarca is running for a full 4-year term in the 12th Ward in the upcoming city elections in February, and her appointment will give her the advantage of running as an incumbent.

"Representing and serving the 12th ward is one of the greatest honors I can fulfill for my community. Our ward is filled with motivated and passionate people who see our community's potential, and I look forward to bringing their vision to life as alderwoman. Together, we will make the 12th ward stronger and ensure every neighbor thrives," Abarca said in a statement. "Thank you, Mayor Lightfoot and the 12th Ward Appointment Committee, for this opportunity to serve the 12th ward. I'm ready to help my community grow and deliver the resources it deserves."

Abarca's appointment as the new 12th Ward alderperson must be confirmed by the City Council. The council's Rules Committee will vote on the appointment on Tuesday, followed by a full council vote on Wednesday.