Amtrak train hits car near Congress Park Metra Station; BNSF trains running with delays

Metra BNSF trains are running with delays after a vehicle was hit by an Amtrak train Tuesday evening in Brookfield, Illinois.

The crash happened around 6:30 p.m. near the Congress Park Metra Station.

It is unclear what led up to the crash or if any injuries were reported.

Inbound and outbound BNSF trains were stopped due to the crash and resumed running with extensive delays around 7 p.m., the rail agency said.

This comes one day after another vehicle was struck by a BNSF train in Hinsdale. The driver in that crash, an 80-year-old woman, only suffered minor injuries and was released from the hospital.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.