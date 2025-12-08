Metra BNSF trains moving with extensive delays after train hits vehicle in Hinsdale

Metra BNSF trains are back on the move but with extensive delays after a train struck a vehicle in Hinsdale.

Metra posted the alert just before 1 p.m. Monday. The transit agency said extensive delays are expected. Both inbound and outbound trains are affected.

Metra said the train scheduled to arrive in Aurora at 12:51 p.m. will now arrive an hour late and run express from LaGrange to Aurora due to the crash. Once it's in Aurora, it will be able to pick up passengers.

Inbound and outbound trains began moving again around 1:15 p.m., but Metra said extensive delays are still anticipated.

Hinsdale Police posted video showing the crash to their Facebook page, saying that just before 11:45 a.m., police responded to a crash at the Monroe Street train crossing.

The video shows a car pull up to the train crossing, with the nose of the vehicle on the tracks, and remains stopped there as the train approaches.

When the train strikes the car it sends it spinning in the grass area between the train crossing and the road. Major front-end damage to the car is visible. Hinsdale police said only the driver was in the vehicle at the time, and was taken to Hinsdale Hospital for "very minor injuries."

The train was mechanically disabled, police said, and passengers will be transferred to another Metra BNSF train.

Police are asking people to avoid the area of the Monroe Street train crossing. No further information about the crash was immediately available.