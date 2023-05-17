Air Serbia takes off from O'Hare for the first time in more than 30 years

Air Serbia takes off from O'Hare for the first time in decades

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A new flight took off from O'Hare on Wednesday, connecting Chicago to Serbia for the first time in more than 30 years.

Air Serbia now flies direct to Belgrade, the country's capitol. Officials said they hope this boosts travel to the Balkans and 35,000 Serbians who live in Chicago could benefit from the route.

The flight takes off twice a week now, and expands to three times a week in June.

Air Serbia launches its 2nd North American destination. The inaugural flight from Belgrade to #ORD landed this morning!



The route kicks off with 2 weekly flights, with @AirSerbia planning to launch a 3rd later this summer. Congratulations and welcome to Chicago! pic.twitter.com/lixGMoTve8 — O'Hare Intl. Airport (@fly2ohare) May 17, 2023