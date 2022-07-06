Air conditioning out at James Sneider Apartments, 3 people died in May during heatwave

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Repair crews are back on the job at the James Sneider Apartments in Rogers Park.

It was in that building where several weeks ago three tenants died there in a heatwave. On Tuesday night, the air conditioning went out.

A cooling center is now open and window cooling units are being provided. Crews tried fixing problems Tuesday night, but had to stop because of lightning.

Back in May, three women were found dead in their apartments. The air conditioning had not been turned on for the summer yet. Two families are filing legal action.

I was just notified that the a/c is out at James Sneider due to a mechanical failure. Crews are repairing the issue and mgmt is providing individual a/c units to residents in case they can’t fix it quickly. We are monitoring the situation and wanted to inform the community. — Alderwoman Hadden (@ChiAlderwoman) July 6, 2022