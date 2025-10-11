Man charged aggravated assault after shooting involving Chicago police

A man was charged after a shooting involving Chicago police in the Roseland neighborhood.

McKale Mitchell, 35, was charged with two felony counts of aggravated assault of a police officer and two felony counts of unlawful possession of a firearm by a repeat felony offender. He was also charged with felony ordinance violation.

He is expected in court for a detention hearing on Saturday.

On Thursday, around 1:45 p.m., Chicago police said officers tried to conduct an investigatory stop near 111th Place and State Street in connection to a recent string of robberies, when the man they wanted to question ran off.

As police chased the man, they saw him holding a handgun and ordered him to drop it. Police said after the man repeatedly ignored their orders, one of the officers shot him in the leg, police said.

The man, identified as Mitchelll, was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition, according to police and the Chicago Fire Department.

Mitchell was taken into custody.

Two Chicago police officers were taken to OSF Little Company of Mary Medical Center in Evergreen Park, sources said. They were not shot.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability was investigating, and the officers involved will be placed on routine administrative duties for at least 30 days.