Chicago police involved in shooting on city's Far South Side, COPA says

By
Adam Harrington
Adam Harrington
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Adam Harrington is a web producer at CBS Chicago, where he first arrived in January 2006.
Police on Thursday were involved in a shooting in Chicago's Roseland neighborhood Thursday afternoon.

The shooting took place at 111th and State streets, according to the Civilian Office of Police Accountability.

COPA responded to the scene and said police were involved in the shooting.

A man was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center from the scene, sources said.

Two Chicago police officers were taken to OSF Little Company of Mary Medical Center in Evergreen Park, sources said. They were not shot.

Information from Chicago police was not immediately available.

