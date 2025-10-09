Chicago police involved in shooting on city's Far South Side, COPA says

Police on Thursday were involved in a shooting in Chicago's Roseland neighborhood Thursday afternoon.

The shooting took place at 111th and State streets, according to the Civilian Office of Police Accountability.

COPA responded to the scene and said police were involved in the shooting.

A man was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center from the scene, sources said.

Two Chicago police officers were taken to OSF Little Company of Mary Medical Center in Evergreen Park, sources said. They were not shot.

Information from Chicago police was not immediately available.