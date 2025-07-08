Repairs to Addison Street bridge over Kennedy Expressway completed 2 months early; lanes reopening

Repairs to the Addison Street bridge over the Kennedy Expressway are wrapping up two months early, and all lanes will reopen to traffic on Tuesday afternoon, Illinois Department of Transportation officials said.

In May, the Addison Street bridge was reduced from two lanes in each direction to one lane in each direction, as work began to repair the bridge deck and approaches, replace expansion joists, install a new deck overlay, resurface the bridge, and construct new ADA-compliant sidewalk ramps.

The $1.2 million project originally was expected to be finished in September, but IDOT said the work was accelerated to minimize traffic impacts during the ongoing repairs to the northbound lanes of the Kennedy Expressway itself.

"We appreciate the public's cooperation and patience during construction," IDOT Secretary Gia Biagi said in a statement. "We are especially proud to finish this project ahead of schedule so you can experience the benefits of an improved Addison Street as quickly as possible."

While all lanes of the bridge are reopening Tuesday afternoon, IDOT said intermittent lane closures will be required at times over the next two weeks to complete permanent lane restriping and other work on the bridge.