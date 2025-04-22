Construction on Addison Street bridge over Kennedy Expressway begins May 12

Starting next month, the Addison Street bridge over the Kennedy Expressway will be reduced to a single lane in each direction while repairs are made to the bridge.

The Illinois Department of Transportation said repairs to the Addison Street bridge will begin on May 12, when traffic will be reduced from two lanes in each direction to one lane in each direction.

In addition, drivers will only be able to turn right while exiting onto Addison from the inbound and outbound Kennedy Expressway.

Left turns from the eastbound lanes of Addison to the outbound Kennedy ramp also will be prohibited, so only traffic in the westbound lanes of Addison will be able to use the outbound Kennedy ramp.

Trucks won't be able to use the inbound Kennedy ramp to Addison.

IDOT said drivers should follow posted detours.

The CTA Blue Line stop at Addison will remain open throughout construction on the bridge.

During the first phase of construction, pedestrian access will be detoured via westbound Addison Street (south sidewalk) to northbound Lawndale Avenue to Addison Street (north sidewalk) to the CTA Addison Street entrance.

The $1.2 million project includes repairing the bridge deck and approaches, replacing expansion joints, installing a new deck overlay, resurfacing and constructing new ADA-compliant sidewalk ramps.

IDOT said the work is expected to be completed in September.