Addison ice cream shop owner sued for secretly filming teenagers in bathroom

The owner of an Addison ice cream shop is facing a new lawsuit from 11 teenagers who said he secretly filmed them in the bathroom while they were working.

Attorneys representing the 11 teens filed the suit Thursday. The lawsuit alleges Steven Weisberg, who owns Flavor Frenzy on West Lake Street, required the girls to undress and change clothes in the store's bathroom while secretly videotaping them.

The lawsuit also alleges he crossed personal boundaries by touching their hair, rubbing their backs, inappropriately making contact with their buttocks. The suit alleges he also asked them to take an online "purity test" and share their results with him.

The former employees were between 14 and 17 years old at the time of the incidents, the suit says.

Weisberg was charged in September with two counts of child pornography and two counts of unauthorized video recording.

A separate lawsuit was filed by another young woman who used to work at the shop. She is suing for invasion of privacy and emotional distress, and is named as Jane Doe in the lawsuit to protect her privacy.

Weisberg is being held at DuPage County Jail while he awaits trial on the criminal charges.

Please note: The above video is from a previous report.